Starting Monday, December 2, Iowa-based Pancheros will run a five-day promotion for loyalty members!

Monday, December 2: Let it Queso, Let it Queso, Let it Queso

Free queso on any entrée, valid December 2 for in-restaurant or online orders using the Pancheros App

Tuesday, December 3: I’ll be home for…Pancheros Delivery

Receive 20 bonus points on delivery orders, valid December 3 for delivery orders on the Pancheros App only

Wednesday, December 4: Do you hear what I hear? Surprise Points!

Order on Wednesday, receive surprise points! Valid December 4, guests must make an order in-restaurant, online or via the app to earn surprise bonus points

Thursday, December 5: HARK! Half-Off Entrées are Here!

Half-off entrées, valid December 5 only for in-restaurant or online orders using the Pancheros App

Friday, December 6: I’m Dreaming of Free Chips & Queso

Receive free chips and queso with the purchase of an entrée. Valid December 6 only for in-restaurant or online orders using the Pancheros App. Guest must also purchase an entree in order for free chips and queso reward to apply.

In addition to the five days of rewards, Pancheros will offer guests one week of free delivery from December 7-15! This offer is valid for orders placed through the Pancheros App and online at pancheros.com only.