Pancheros announces the debut of its newest vegan protein, Tofurizo! Now available at all 76 restaurants across the country, Tofurizo features tofu crumbles sautéed with onions, peppers and a blend of craveable, bold spices. Whether guests follow a vegan or vegetarian diet or just want to try something new, Tofurizo provides a flavor-filled, protein-packed option.

Tofurizo is a certified vegan, chorizo-style meat alternative, boasting 12 grams of protein per four-ounce serving. Tofurizo features the brand’s signature blend of spices, including paprika, cumin, salt, cayenne pepper and garlic, onion and dark chili powder for a protein option that stands out from the crowd. Similar to traditional chorizo, Tofurizo offers a delicious hint of spice in a crumble-style format, making for a protein option that is packed with flavor and seamlessly mixed into burritos, bowls, salads and more. Replacing the brand’s previous vegan protein option, Tofusada, Tofurizo is reimagined in a chef-curated recipe, highlighting the delicious flavors that guests have come to love, and made without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains or gluten.

“We are constantly looking to innovate and offer guests fresh, new options without compromising on taste or affordability,” said Rodney Anderson, President and Founder of Pancheros. “In creating Tofurizo, we’re able to easily introduce a vegan option that is craveable and simply delicious, and we can’t wait for our guests everywhere to try it.”

Having introduced its original meatless option, Tofusada, nearly a decade ago, Pancheros will update its vegan protein offering for the first time with Tofurizo, after testing the product at 11 locations over the past five months. During the testing period, on-site teams found that even customers who typically order meat for their protein were venturing into Tofurizo and continuing to order the product across visits. Customers have described the new protein as being flavorful and light.

Tofurizo can be added to any Pancheros entree, including burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads. It is currently available at all Pancheros locations, and can be added to orders in restaurant, online and catering. To order or find a nearby location, visit https://pancheros.com/.