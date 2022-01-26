Panda Express Rolls Out More Beyond Meat Dishes

Following the extremely successful introduction of Beyond the Original Orange Chicken last year, (which saw sell out demand!) Panda is continuing to expand its plant-based offerings by testing two new Beyond Meat dishes for a limited time exclusively at the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, CA. The Innovation Kitchen serves as a living laboratory where Panda chefs can experiment with new flavors and dishes to cater to guests’ evolving taste and lifestyle preferences.

Launching today, Mapo Tofu with Beyond Beef and String Beans with Beyond Beef will be available through Feb. 23. These dishes are traditionally made with minced pork or beef and will incorporate Beyond Beef for a plant-based twist. Guests can expect the bold American Chinese flavors that they know and love from Panda. The delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based Beyond Beef is made from simple, plant-based ingredients, like peas and brown rice, without GMOs, cholesterol, soy or gluten.

Mapo Tofu with Beyond Beef is Panda’s second tofu dish, behind the Eggplant Tofu (available at select restaurants). This dish offers a different taste profile, made with small bites of firm tofu and plant-based Beyond Beef, wok-tossed in a spicy Sichuan garlic sauce. It is best when served over steaming white rice!

String Beans with Beyond Beef is a veggie packed entree made with hand-cut fresh string beans wok-fired with plant-based Beyond Beef in an addictive, savory garlic sauce. Our chefs love pairing this dish with slightly sweet and spicy Eggplant Tofu and Chow Mein.

With the rise of “Flexitarians”-people who eat plant-based protein as well as traditional meat- Panda’s newest limited time dishes offer guests more variety and ways to get their vegetable intake. Any interest in learning more about how Panda is continuing to innovate plant-based dishes? I’d be happy to connect you with a Panda spokesperson who can share more on the inspiration behind this dish.