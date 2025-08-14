Panera Bread announced the launch of “The Loaf Story” Meal, now available exclusively through the Panera app under the Must Have Meals section. This new offering reflects the brand’s longstanding commitment to bread craftsmanship and features three of its most popular bread varieties: the Country Rustic Sourdough Loaf, Sourdough Bread Bowl (2-pack), and French Baguette.

In addition to the new meal, Panera has unveiled a line of themed apparel to complement the launch. The “In My Sourdough Era” sweatshirt, available in orange, green, and tan, is now offered for purchase at shop.panerabread.com for $13.87.

The Loaf Story Meal is available to order now through the Panera app. Sweatshirts are available while supplies last.