Panera is calling all soup lovers to ditch their spoons with the return of its fan-favorite Ciabatta Dippers—melty, delicious sandwiches paired with the perfect portion of soup for the ultimate dipping experience, available starting TODAY at cafés nationwide.

Inspired by guests’ favorite ritual of dipping Panera sandwiches into soup, Ciabatta Dippers made a breakout debut last year and are now back by popular demand with two sandwiches crafted specifically for dipping: the returning French Dipper and the all-NEW Chicken Pesto Dipper. These craveable duos bring together the best of both worlds, with flavor-packed Panera sandwiches paired with the perfect portion of soup—no spoon required.

These delectable, dippable duos are now available at Panera cafés nationwide for a limited time: