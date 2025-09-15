Papa Johns is introducing Papa Dippa: the first-ever pizza designed exclusively for dippin’ plus three brand new garlic-forward sauces that will keep fans comin’ back for more!

Built on the simplicity of our six-ingredient dough (made from just flour, salt, sugar, water, oil and yeast) Papa Dippa’s firm edges and stick-like strips make dipping every bite easier than ever—and a lot more fun!

Served with three brand new sauces:

Roasted Garlic Parmesan: A Caesar-style blend with roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese.

Garlic Hot Honey: Sweet heat with garlic and chili flakes for an added kick.​

Creamy Garlic Pesto: Smooth yet textured with basil and Parmesan for a rich, herbaceous dip.

Starting today, Papa Dippa is available to fans nationwide for just $13.99, for a limited time only.