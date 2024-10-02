October is National Pizza Month, and Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza, everyone’s favorite take-and-bake pizza franchise with over 1,000 locations globally, is making it extra special this year with a month-long celebration featuring exclusive deals and the much-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Jack-O Pizza.

From October 2nd through 6th, customers nationwide can enjoy 30% off their order. This promotion is available online only, using the code NPM24. Exclusions apply.

“We like to make a big splash during National Pizza Month,” said Tracey Ayres, Vice President of Brand and Innovation. “It’s a great way to bring families together over a fresh, hot pizza they can bake at home, especially as the holiday season begins.”

Alongside this exciting promotion, Papa Murphy’s announced the return of its popular Jack-O Pizza, available through October 31st. Shaped like a jack-o-lantern and perfect for Halloween gatherings, the Jack-O Pizza is a festive and delicious treat made with Papa Murphy’s signature fresh dough, traditional red sauce, whole-milk mozzarella cheese, a pepperoni smile and olive eyes. The Jack-O Pizza starts at $10 (price varies by market), and is available in both large and family-sized options, with a dairy-free version also offered.

“Every Halloween season, the limited time fan favorite, Jack-O Pizza is a major highlight for us. It’s a fun, seasonal pizza that our guests look forward to each year,” said Ayres. “It’s an easy and perfect option for get-togethers and parties, and some of our stores even go all out with decorations to really get into the Halloween spirit.”

Papa Murphy’s is also introducing the “Scream of a Deal” bundle, which pairs the Jack-O Pizza with the brand’s delicious and beloved Chocolate Chip cookie dough for just $14 ($18 in Alaska), making it the ideal choice for family celebrations or spooky gatherings with friends.

“Pizza is a great way to celebrate, and our Jack-O Pizza is a mainstay on the menu every Halloween,” said Ayres. “We’re always looking for ways to deliver on our brand promise and do what we do best — offering something fresh to bake at home, that’s convenient and ready to bake whenever you need it. We focus on limited-time offers and promotions that highlight that freshness and ask ourselves: How can we bring great pizza into people’s homes at an affordable price? That is what Papa Murphy’s is all about.”