Papa Murphy’s to Host 'Frozen Pizza Exchange' in Jacksonville

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza today announced a “Frozen Pizza Exchange” event to be held Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. EDT in the shopping area parking lot outside its store located at 10991 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida. The event is open to the public.

Local pizza lovers are invited to search their freezers at home and bring their frozen pizzas to the event in exchange for one of 250 freshly made Papa Murphy’s pizzas. The frozen pizzas will not go to waste, either – they will be donated to the Rise Food Bank operated by Uplift Church in Jacksonville. A variety of other fun and educational opportunities in four separate tents will be available during the event, including the following:

Sample a variety of Papa Murphy’s favorite pizzas

Free Mini Murphs for the first 50 kids to take home and bake with their families

On-site sweepstakes for a chance to win Papa Murphy’s gift cards

Lawn games with Papa Murphy’s International’s Franchise Sales team

Employment opportunity information with the local store crew team

“The Frozen Pizza Exchange is intended not only to celebrate pizza for what it truly should be — fresh ingredients, perfectly combined, and served piping hot from your own oven — but we’re also hosting it to engage the public in worthy community causes such as feeding the hungry, promoting reputable and enjoyable employment, and sharing store franchising opportunities to entrepreneurial types who might be interested in owning and operating their own Papa Murphy’s store,” says Kim McBee, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing for Papa Murphy's. “These on-location public events are a great way to integrate on a more personal level within our beloved communities and to show just how fun our brand is, and we are so excited to be doing this in Jacksonville.”

Papa Murphy’s pizzas start with fresh dough, made-from-scratch daily, and then is topped with traditional red or white sauce, loads of our 100% whole-milk Mozzarella cheese that's grated fresh daily, and a variety of fresh, premium topping ingredients.

Papa Murphy’s continues to focus on the highest level of service and personal safety for guests and communities. Stores have made it easier than ever for guests to bake their favorite pizza at home on their own schedule. Guests can order online or from Papa Murphy’s official app, or through their favorite delivery app where available. In the stores, “quick pick-up” racks are conveniently placed near the entrance, so guests can limit time inside. Where possible, curbside pick-up and drive-thru options are also offered to allow guests to stay in their vehicles.