Paris Baguette Announces Weekend-Long Free Coffee Offer

Paris Baguette is going bold this National Coffee Day with an extended, weekend-long free coffee offer. From Friday, September 29, to Sunday, October 1, Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

While gourmet, baked on-site artisanal pastries and cakes may be Paris Baguette's bread and butter, their freshly brewed, premium Lavazza coffee will be the spotlight in cafés this National Coffee Day. Whether guests are stopping by for their usual morning routine or grabbing an afternoon pick-me-up, Paris Baguette's premium Lavazza hot or iced coffee pairs perfectly with any delicious pastry. Try one of Paris Baguette's handcrafted bakery items including seasonal favorites from the new fall menu, such as the delectable Pumpkin King Cream Donut, Pumpkin Pecan Pastry, Cranberry-Pecan Baked Brie, and more.

"A great cup of coffee deserves more than one day of celebration, so at Paris Baguette we're celebrating National Coffee Day all weekend long," says Cathy Chavenet, Senior VP and Head of Marketing at Paris Baguette. "We are thrilled to offer our Paris Baguette guests Lavazza coffee in our bakery cafés nationwide. Their dedication to coffee craftsmanship is unparalleled – it's a premium experience that you can taste in every cup of Lavazza coffee that we serve at Paris Baguette."