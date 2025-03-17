Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores has announced the launch of its partnership with innovative multi-unit guest feedback and guest experience platform, Ovation. Together the two platforms aim to provide brands with deeper analysis and insight from customer feedback.

Jake Levine, VP of Partnerships at Ovation expressed how the integration benefits restaurants: “At Ovation we always say, ‘The value is in the volume’. You need to hear from a good amount of your guests to truly get a clear understanding of what’s happening in your stores. Our partnership with Paytronix aims to provide restaurants with another avenue for seamless guest feedback.”

The partnership will prove to be particularly valuable for Paytronix customers with loyalty integrations and strong mobile presences. By capturing in-store and online orders, brands with both solutions enabled will be able to automatically send customized surveys to customers thirty minutes after a transaction.

Through text, guests are directed to a brief survey about their experience. Happy guests are prompted to engage further with the brand, while unhappy guests are asked to provide additional insights. These insights are sent directly to the company, allowing them to respond and win the guests back in real time. From there, an AI-driven categorization algorithm turns the feedback into exactly what operators need to know: data on what’s going well and what needs work.

“At the heart of integrations like this is the desire to go beyond the initial interaction”, said Kalani Stephens, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Paytronix. “The ability to immediately increase the volume of feedback, is extremely valuable. With Ovation, we aim to help brands learn from the data, improve their relationships with the guests and reward loyal, positive behavior with unique opportunities.”