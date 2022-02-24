PDQ Adding Buffalo Bleu Sauce and Oreo Cookie Mint Shake to Menu

PDQ is saucing it up starting this February by offering a menu item in new ways and bringing back a fan-favorite shake.

PDQ fans can customize their favorite menu items by adding PDQ’s signature Buffalo Bleu sauce—a smooth and tangy sauce with a spicy finish. Whether you’re craving hand-breaded chicken tenders, nuggets, a signature salad or a Buffy Bleu Sandwich, guests will be able to enjoy their fresh chicken tossed in buffy bleu sauce, for a little extra flavor.

PDQ will also offer a hand-spun Oreo Cookie Mint Shake. This shake features vanilla ice cream mixed with mint syrup and OREO cookie pieces, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

These offerings are available at all PDQ locations, for a limited time.