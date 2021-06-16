PDQ and 4 Rivers to Launch BBQ Sandwich

Award-winning brands PDQ restaurants (People Dedicated to Quality) and 4 Rivers Smokehouse have teamed up to sell a BBQ-inspired sandwich starting June 15 that will benefit non-profit 4Roots. The sandwich, created by Founder/CEO of 4R Restaurant Group and 4Roots John Rivers, features PDQ’s fresh crispy chicken breast dipped in a blend of 4 Rivers signature and mustard BBQ sauces, served on a buttered and toasted potato bun with guacamole, red cabbage and pepper jack cheese.

The 4 Rivers BBQ sandwich is available for $6.99 at PDQ restaurants in North, Central, West and Southwest Florida from June 15 through August 2. Rivers worked with PDQ Executive Chef Michael Brannock to incorporate 4 Rivers’ homemade signature and mustard BBQ Sauces and fresh ingredients into this one-of-a-kind collaboration sandwich for PDQ, appropriately named the 4 Rivers BBQ sandwich. This partnership is the second for the two brands, following the successful launch of the 4 Rivers Smokehouse sandwich in 2016, which raised thousands of dollars for local charities.

“We are thrilled to partner with PDQ on the 4 Rivers BBQ sandwich in support of 4Roots,” said Rivers. “Each of our concepts are founded on shared beliefs – we value giving back to others through charitable endeavors and pride ourselves on offering quality food to those we serve. The partnership is a natural fit and we are excited to spread the word about dining with purpose.”

“Our PDQ team is honored to work with John and his team at 4 Rivers to offer this mouth-watering sandwich to our guests at PDQ while supporting the incredible work 4Roots is doing in our communities,” says PDQ Founder/Principal Owner Bob Basham.

The philanthropic partnership will also feature a food distribution event at Edgewater High School in Orlando on Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. At this event, being done in conjunction with One Heart For Women and Children, 4Roots will distribute fresh produce bags and PDQ will provide boxed meals. Both will be offered complimentary on a first-come-first-serve basis.

4Roots is dedicated to unearthing the power of food to build healthy communities. The centerpiece of 4Roots is the 18-acre 4Roots Farm Campus, which serves as a crossroads where individuals and organizations work together across disciplines to engage a holistic approach to food systems change. For more information visit 4rootsfarm.org.

The 4Rivers BBQ sandwich will be available from June 15 - August 2 at the following Florida locations: Bradenton, Clearwater, Clermont, Ft. Myers: Cleveland Avenue, Ft. Myers: Gulf Coast Town Center, Gainesville: University, Jacksonville: Bartram Park, Jacksonville: Beach and Hodges, Jacksonville: Julington Creek, Jacksonville: St. John's Town Center, Lakeland, Naples, Ocala, Orlando: Altamonte Springs, Orlando: Hunter's Creek, Orlando: Lake Nona, Orlando: Sanford, Orlando: SODO, Orlando: Waterford, Orlando: Winter Park, Pinellas Park, Riverview, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Petersburg, Tampa: Brandon, Tampa: Carrollwood, Tampa: South Tampa, Tampa: USF Temple Terrace, Tampa: Waters, Tampa: Westchase, The Villages, Trinity and Wesley Chapel.