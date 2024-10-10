While much of the nation is all about cooling temperatures and pumpkin season right now, it’s all about ghosts and bringing the heat at Penn Station East Coast Subs. The leading fast-casual sandwich restaurant franchise will add a bold and spicy Ghost Pepper Cheese to the menu at its more than 300 locations on October 21 for a limited time only.

“We conducted a test run of the Ghost Pepper Cheese at select locations over the summer. Our customers told us they loved the heat and the flavor, and we listened,” explains Craig Dunaway, Chief Operating Officer of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “We know consumers crave a bit more kick in their food these days, so we wanted to provide a flavor that would meet that demand plus our Ghost Pepper Cheese is a perfect match for the taste profile of our brand.”

Ghost Pepper Cheese will be available, at no additional cost, for customers who want to add an extra layer of heat to any sandwich on the menu starting October 21 until supplies run out.

Penn Station East Coast Subs is famous for its mouthwatering hot grilled and cold deli sandwiches, complemented by fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade, and freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies. Offering a variety of dining options, including eat-in, carryout, delivery, and catering, Penn Station ensures customers can enjoy their favorites however they prefer.