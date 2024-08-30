Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks (Philly’s Best), the iconic Southland sandwich shop that’s been Satisfying Real Philly Food Cravings Since ’92, is supporting local schools with its new ‘TastyKakes for Teachers’ giveback initiative.

For every TastyKake purchased throughout September, Philly’s Best will donate the retail price of a TastyKake – a classic Philadelphia snack cake treat – to local schools for classroom supplies, with donations up to $500 per school.

“As a franchise concept with local business owners, Philly’s Best is proud to introduce an initiative that gives back to our communities in such an impactful way,” said Bob Levey, an East Coast transplant and the co-founder of Philly’s Best. “Supporting local schools and teachers through ‘TastyKakes for Teachers’ helps Philly’s Best make a meaningful difference where it’s needed most.”

In addition to the ‘TastyKakes for Teachers’ initiative, students, teachers and faculty can enjoy a free bag of Herr’s Chips with the purchase of any cheesesteak or hoagie at participating Philly’s Best locations during September. This offer is only available in-store by showing a valid school I.D. as part of the brand’s It’s in the Bag’ special for back-to-school season.

“We started Philly’s Best to bring a taste of our Philadelphia roots to Southern California, and now, 30 years later, it’s incredibly rewarding to give back to the communities that have supported us,” continued Levey. “We’re not just celebrating our heritage but also making a positive impact.”

Philly’s Best’s menu features various cheesesteaks, hoagies, burgers and salads. The fast-casual cheesesteak shop honors its commitment to authenticity by prioritizing high-quality ingredients sourced directly from the Philadelphia area including Amoroso Rolls and proprietary sweet pepper and pizza sauce recipes. In addition to sweet treats from TastyKake and Herr’s Chips, guests can also enjoy other unique favorites from the City of Brotherly Love such as Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer and Hank’s® Sodas.