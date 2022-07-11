Piada Italian Street Food Partners with Intelligentsia Coffee

Something new is brewing at Piada Italian Street Food. Intelligentsia Cold Coffee and Oat Latte are now available for purchase at any Piada location for $3.99. Made with fresh Direct Trade coffee from Ethiopia and Peru, guests can enjoy a coffee along with their Cannoli Chips or take a cup to go for an afternoon pick-me-up.

The tasting notes for the new beverages include:

Cold Coffee – This cold coffee is brewed hot to express the depth of aroma and complexity of flavors, then flash chilled to preserve its natural sweetness. Features notes of raw sugar and apple. Vegan, gluten and dairy free.

Oat Latte – This creamy and rich latte is brewed hot to express depth of aroma and complexity of flavors, then flash chilled to preserve its natural sweetness. Paired with oatmilk, this latte features notes of sugar cookies, milk chocolate and molasses. Vegan, gluten and dairy free.

The Piada Team strives to meet their food and beverage partners at the source, creating deeper connections with the farmers cultivating the ingredients served in their restaurants.

“We chose Intelligentsia as a partner because of their values, people and flavor,” says Chef Matt Harding, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Piada. “They are committed to purchasing coffee by direct trade. Instead of approaching importers who buy coffees from around the world, direct trade roasters work out deals with farmers directly. Direct trade is a very different approach to coffee sourcing that became incredibly important to us.”

Unlike Direct Trade Certification, Fair Trade Certification has no requirement related to quality. The relationships that drive Intelligentsia’s Direct Trade model are rooted in mutual commitment to quality, which is a shared embrace of the quality premiums at the core of Piada’s model.