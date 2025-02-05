Pieology, the innovative pizza brand known for ‘Craft Your Own’ Pizza, Calzone, and Salad, is turning up the heat with its latest chef-created sauce, giving guests an exciting new way to elevate their dining experience.

February’s featured sauce is Spicy Ranch, a bold twist on our house-made Hidden Valley Ranch, infused with the fiery kick of Calabrian chilis. This creamy yet spicy sauce brings just the right amount of heat, making it the perfect after-bake drizzle, dipping sauce, or dressing for your pizza, calzone, salad, or cheese bread.

Available for a limited time at all participating Pieology locations.

Stay connected with Pieology on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, and X for the latest updates and promotions.