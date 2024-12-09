PINCHO Burgers + Kebabs is celebrating the holiday season with two exclusive limited-time burger creations that deliver bold, festive flavors perfect for the winter months. Available now through January, the Naughty and Nice burgers offer something for every palate – whether you’re feeling a bit daring or delightfully sweet.

The Naughty Burger ($11.99) – A flavorful indulgence featuring Havarti cheese, watercress, chipotle aioli and PINCHO’s irresistible maduro bacon jam.