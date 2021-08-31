Pinkbox Doughnuts Announces Labor Day Menu Lineup

To celebrate Labor Day, Pinkbox Doughnuts will introduce a collection of patriotic treats perfect for bringing to a BBQ or pool party. In addition to red, white, and blue creations, the collection also features a savory BBQ favorite in dessert form that will delight customers of all ages. The all-American lineup is available from Wednesday, September 1 through Monday, September 6 and includes:

Hot Dawg – Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting

Vanilla Labor Day Ring – Blue frosted vanilla cake topped with stars and stripes sprinkles

Chocolate Labor Day Ring – White frosted chocolate cake topped with stars and stripes sprinkles

Labor Day Tie-Dye – Red, white and blue marble frosted raised ring

American Flag – White frosted raised ring topped with red, white, and blue flag décor

Labor Day Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate icing, and finished with candy décor and stars and stripes sprinkles

Labor Day Vegan – Chocolate frosted vegan shell filled with strawberry rhubarb filling and topped with stars and stripes sprinkles

It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake filling topped with blonde Oreo and party décor

Labor Day PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake PEE-WEEZ topped with stars and stripes sprinkles