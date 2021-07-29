Pinkbox Doughnuts Reveals August's Doughnut of the Month

Celebrate sweet summer peaches with August’s Doughnut of the Month at Pinkbox Doughnuts. The cobbler inspired Southern Belle features a raised ring doughnut that is rolled in streusel and topped with peach filling and powdered sugar.

New Menu Items

In addition to the August Doughnut of the Month, Pinkbox will be adding two new treats to its menu of creative sweets. The Fuego Mango is a spicy and sweet creation made with a glazed raised shell doughnut filled with mango chamoy and crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, topped with white whip, mango, chamoy drizzle, Tajin, and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The other new offering is the Lemon Face DoughCro which features Pinkbox’s signature half croissant, half doughnut and is topped with a lemon buttercream rosette.

The items are available at all locations across the Las Vegas valley.