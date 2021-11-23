Pinkbox Doughnuts Rolls Out Holiday Lineups

Pinkbox Doughnuts released its lineups for the upcoming holidays.

Hanukkah

Pinkbox Doughnuts is ready to brighten Hanukkah celebrations with festive treats that draw inspiration from sweet traditions, making them the perfect dessert for enjoying with friends and family. The collection will be available from November 11 – December 26 and includes:

Hanukkah PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake bites rolled in Hannukah sprinkles

Hanukkah Jellies – Powdered sugar-coated raised shell filled with homemade raspberry jelly

Hanukkah Ring – White frosted glazed vanilla cake topped with Hanukkah sprinkles

Star of David – White frosted raised Star of David topped with blue sprinkles

Christmas

Rather than setting out cookies for Santa’s arrival, surprise him with some decadent holiday-inspired doughnuts from Pinkbox instead! With a fun lineup of treats available from November 28 – December 26, there’s no better way to ignite the Christmas spirit:

Holiday PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake bites rolled in holiday sprinkles

Holiday Diva – Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with candy cane pieces

Holiday Face – White frosted DoughCro topped with candy cane pieces

Holiday Vegan – Glazed vegan shell rolled in Oreo and topped with holiday sprinkles

Santa Face – White frosted raised shell topped with Santa décor

Santa Belt – Red frosted DoughCro topped with Santa belt décor

Reindeer Pooh – Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in maple icing with reindeer décor

Snowman Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse covered with white icing and dressed up like a snowman

Grinch – Green frosted raised shell filled with chocolate whip and topped with Grinch décor

Gingy – Maple frosted gingerbread man raised doughnut topped with gingerbread décor

Polar Bear – White frosted raised shell filled with white whip and topped with polar bear décor

Feliz Navidad – Glazed pink velvet cake topped with a cream cheese buttercream wreath and holiday sprinkles

Christmas Ring – Chocolate frosted raised ring topped with holiday sprinkles

New Year’s

Say goodbye to 2021 and celebrate like no other with Pinkbox Doughnuts. Load up the dessert table with these exciting additions that will be available from December 27 – January 3: