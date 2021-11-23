Pinkbox Doughnuts Rolls Out Holiday Lineups

Pinkbox Doughnuts released its lineups for the upcoming holidays.
Hanukkah
Pinkbox Doughnuts is ready to brighten Hanukkah celebrations with festive treats that draw inspiration from sweet traditions, making them the perfect dessert for enjoying with friends and family. The collection will be available from November 11 – December 26 and includes:
- Hanukkah PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake bites rolled in Hannukah sprinkles
- Hanukkah Jellies – Powdered sugar-coated raised shell filled with homemade raspberry jelly
- Hanukkah Ring – White frosted glazed vanilla cake topped with Hanukkah sprinkles
- Star of David – White frosted raised Star of David topped with blue sprinkles
Christmas
Rather than setting out cookies for Santa’s arrival, surprise him with some decadent holiday-inspired doughnuts from Pinkbox instead! With a fun lineup of treats available from November 28 – December 26, there’s no better way to ignite the Christmas spirit:
- Holiday PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake bites rolled in holiday sprinkles
- Holiday Diva – Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with candy cane pieces
- Holiday Face – White frosted DoughCro topped with candy cane pieces
- Holiday Vegan – Glazed vegan shell rolled in Oreo and topped with holiday sprinkles
- Santa Face – White frosted raised shell topped with Santa décor
- Santa Belt – Red frosted DoughCro topped with Santa belt décor
- Reindeer Pooh – Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in maple icing with reindeer décor
- Snowman Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse covered with white icing and dressed up like a snowman
- Grinch – Green frosted raised shell filled with chocolate whip and topped with Grinch décor
- Gingy – Maple frosted gingerbread man raised doughnut topped with gingerbread décor
- Polar Bear – White frosted raised shell filled with white whip and topped with polar bear décor
- Feliz Navidad – Glazed pink velvet cake topped with a cream cheese buttercream wreath and holiday sprinkles
- Christmas Ring – Chocolate frosted raised ring topped with holiday sprinkles
New Year’s
Say goodbye to 2021 and celebrate like no other with Pinkbox Doughnuts. Load up the dessert table with these exciting additions that will be available from December 27 – January 3:
- New Year’s PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake bites with New Year’s sprinkles
- New Year’s Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate icing, candy décor and dressed up in a tuxedo with New Year’s décor
- New Year’s DoughCro – White frosted DoughCro® topped with New Year’s sprinkles
- New Year’s Diva – White frosted chocolate cake topped with New Year’s sprinkles
- New Year’s Bar – Maple frosted raised bar topped with New Year’s décor and sprinkles
- New Year’s Vegan – Chocolate frosted vegan shell topped with 2022 décor, New Year’s sprinkles and filled with homemade raspberry jam
- New Year’s Ring – Chocolate frosted raised ring topped with New Year’s sprinkles
- Chocolate Clock – White frosted raised shell topped with clock décor and filled with chocolate whip