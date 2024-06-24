Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell a special line up of doughnuts to celebrate the Fourth of July. Perfect as a sweet treat at backyard barbecues, the Pinkbox Doughnuts patriotic selection will be available in shops for a limited time – Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 only. They are also currently available for presale online.

American Pee Weez — Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles

Also, beginning July 3, Pinkbox Doughnuts will feature Creamy Chaos, a lemon frosted raised shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with cream cheese frosting and crushed blonde Oreos, as its doughnut of the month for July.