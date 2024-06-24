Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell a special line up of doughnuts to celebrate the Fourth of July. Perfect as a sweet treat at backyard barbecues, the Pinkbox Doughnuts patriotic selection will be available in shops for a limited time – Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 only. They are also currently available for presale online.
- American Pee Weez — Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Tie Dye — Red, white and blue marble frosted raised ring
- American Flag — White frosted raised bar filled with chocolate whip and topped with red, white, and blue flag décor
- Hot Dawg — Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting
- Watermelon — Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor
- It’s Ya Birthday — White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and stars and stripes décor
- American Pooh — Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Pinky — Vanilla cake topped with pink buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, and an American Flag
- American Vegan — Cherry frosted raised vegan shell topped with white whip and stars and stripes sprinkles
Also, beginning July 3, Pinkbox Doughnuts will feature Creamy Chaos, a lemon frosted raised shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with cream cheese frosting and crushed blonde Oreos, as its doughnut of the month for July.