Pizza Factory Fan Becomes New Franchisee

With a reputation like Pizza Factory, it is no surprise fans of the brand continue to have a desire to operate their own restaurant with the innovative pizzeria. Jay Villamor is no exception as he embraces Pizza Factory’s hometown vibe and trending concept becoming the new owner of the Friant and Fresno locations.

The Fresno restaurant at North First Street, and the Friant location have an established reputation within their respective communities as each have maintained successful operations for countless years. Now, welcoming an eager owner who is ready to toss ‘em up Pizza Factory style, the restaurant’s quality products and customer satisfaction will continue to thrive.

“Pizza Factory has been a staple in my family for years,” said Villamor. “Once I moved to Central Valley and decided to take a step back from my previous career, I began looking into new investment opportunities. It felt like fate when I came across Pizza Factory looking for dedicated entrepreneurs to join their franchise. I was a fan of the brand’s culture and food, but after having a spirited conversation with the CEO and seeing firsthand how the executive team supports their owners, that solidified my decision to invest in the concept. I’m thrilled to be a part of Pizza Factory’s franchise family and look forward to growing with the concept as I become engrained in the Fresno and Friant communities.”

Prior to signing a franchise agreement with Pizza Factory, Villamor previously worked 15 years with Mudpuppy’s Tub & Scrub and its Sit & Stay Café within the Point Isabel Regional Shoreline Dog Park. While supporting business operations, Villamor also fulfilled his love for photography during this time, using his skills to grow the company’s social media presence and customer engagement. As Villamor transitions into his ownership role with Pizza Factory, he brings a wealth of community relationship and management experience. Also backing Villamor with this venture is the support of Chai, Nick, Lew and Ivy Saelee. Considering all of the opportunities Pizza Factory has for growth, Villamor plans to develop additional locations in the future.

As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant. From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more.

“Seeing longtime fans of the brand have a desire to join our growing family really shows how community-focused our restaurants are,” said Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “We’re not just in the pizza business, we’re also in the business of cultivating relationships with our loyal customers. Now, during this flourishing time for Pizza Factory, we’re growing our location count with like-minded, driven individuals that are dedicated to fostering connections with the community, like Jay. We’re excited to see Jay uphold our traditions at the Fresno and Friant restaurants and join a brand that he knows and loves.”