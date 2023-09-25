Pizza Factory Opens in Turlock, California

Pizza Factory, a beloved West Coast staple, continues to add to its California footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Turlock. The highly anticipated opening marks the brand’s seventh opening of the year and aims to be a permanent go-to spot for the quickly expanding community. Conveniently situated in the thriving retail block at 1865 Countryside Drive, the restaurant will open on September 28.

This Pizza Factory location holds special significance as it marks the brand’s long-awaited return to Turlock. The new spot in town will be owned and operated by Luis Marquez and Sandy Perez, who are building upon the brand’s established roots in the community.

Luis, an experienced IT professional with nearly 20 years of expertise, had been harboring a dream of opening his own restaurant for quite some time. When the opportunity to become a Pizza Factory franchisee presented itself, Luis and his wife Sandy knew it was the perfect fit. Sandy has previous experience with the brand, as she has managed the Le Grand location. Community involvement has always been a top priority for the couple, and they are determined to continue the value in Turlock.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing the Pizza Factory brand back to Turlock, especially in such a thriving location,” says Luis Marquez. “Pizza Factory holds a special place in our hearts, and we are passionate about expanding the existing legacy of the brand. We view this as a chance to become actively involved in the community and create more lasting memories with our guests.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza segment. On the heels of an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022, the brand is off to an equally strong start in 2023. Nearing 10 new open locations for the year, the brand continues to reinforce its reputation as an icon in the pizza industry.

Including multiple fast-casual prototypes, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“Pizza Factory has continued to grow over the years because of our dedicated fans and franchisees like Luis and Sandy,” says MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “It’s always rewarding to see existing fans continue to show interest in our brand, and it is especially exciting for Pizza Factory to be reentering the Turlock community. Luis and Sandy both have years of industry experience, and I’m confident their dedication to community initiatives and seamless approach to operations will lead to success at this new location.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.