Pizza Guys Keeps Growing Into 2022

Pizza Guys is gearing up for a busy year after rounding out 2021 with more locations. The brand opened four new locations throughout 2021, raising their total number of locations to 75 in operation. The brand is expecting to open 11 more locations within the first half of 2022.

“I am tremendously proud of the work that we have done in 2021,” says Pizza Guys CEO and Founder, Shahpour Nejad. “Despite it being an unpredictable year, we are looking to open 10-15 new locations throughout the new year. I credit this to our amazing work culture, our determined team, the supportive communities we are part of, and the entire Pizza Guys family.”

Pizza Guys has big plans for 2022, including new automation within their stores to streamline customer orders. The brands’ goal is to eliminate confusion and decrease waiting times all while improving the customer experience. In addition, the brand plans on improving its current systems such as online ordering and customer loyalty program to improve efficiencies and increase customer engagement.

Pizza Guys has made it a point of emphasis that they would like to focus on franchise growth in 2022.The brand wants to bolster their presence in southern California and are looking for motivated partners to help them grow in their home state. They are searching for franchisees in the Los Angeles, San Diego, and the surrounding areas to bring their fresh and innovative menu to customers.

“We are all so proud of the work that we have done within the past year,” says Nejad. “From continuing to offer our limited-time menu items to franchise development, our company is poised for growth and ready to expand into new territories. At Pizza Guys, we are looking for community-minded franchisees to help elevate and grow our diverse franchise system.”

For 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget and appeals to every customer. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.