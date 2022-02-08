Pizza Guys Serving Heart-Shaped Pizzas in February

Pizza Guys is serving up their much loved, seasonal menu item to kick-off February: their famous heart-shaped pizza. This specialty will be a large, one topping pizza shaped into a festive heart and is available throughout the entire month.

The price will vary depending on the Pizza Guys location for this special treat, and additional toppings can be added for an extra cost.

“Pizza Guys always has so much fun finding ways to celebrate what is happening in the world with our customers. Our heart-shaped pizza is a great way to spread love and happiness this February,” says Pizza Guys CEO and Founder, Shahpour Nejad. “We hope that our customers find as much joy in it as we do. Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like quality time with each other while enjoying our heart-shaped pizza.”

For 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring the satisfaction of its customers. Home of the Specialty Pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with a secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California.