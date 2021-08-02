Pizza Hut Brings Back the Big Dinner Box

As people return to their busy routines Pizza Hut is bringing back one of its most iconic menu items to help take the stress out of mealtime – the Big Dinner Box.

Complete with two medium, one-topping rectangular pan style pizzas, boneless wings and breadsticks, the Big Dinner Box is sure to satisfy any craving.

With price varying by location, the Big Dinner Box is available nationwide now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations via contactless delivery, carryout, curbside and Hut Lane pickup.