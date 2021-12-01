Pizza Hut Franchisee Donates 3,500 Pizzas on Giving Tuesday

First Responders, hospitals, local businesses, and some families in need in the Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Indianapolis markets received a special holiday surprise from their local Pizza Hut as over 170 locations gave away over 3,500 pizzas on Tuesday, November 30th-a day nationally known as Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Day” is offered by Quality Huts, LLC (“Quality Huts”), a Pizza Hut franchisee, which employs 3,000+ team members in the greater Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Indianapolis regions and operates 170+ units. Quality Huts views the event as a way to give back to the local community and say “thank you” to area residents, civil servants, and first responders.

Quality Huts originated in 2017 and quickly became one of the largest Pizza Hut franchisees in the US. “We are so honored to be part of our local communities, and we wanted to take an opportunity during the season of giving to give something back to our neighbors,” said Buzz Doyle, Vice President of Quality Huts. “We recognize that it’s a difficult time for many, and we hope ‘a day of giving’ will set an example that inspires other local businesses to lend a hand as well.”

This is the third annual “Giving Day” and Quality Huts aspires to continue the tradition for many years to come.