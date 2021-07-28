Pizza Hut Launches Bold Streetwear Collection

Pizza Hut is coming in hot this summer and giving fans nationwide the chance to rep their pizza love with the launch of its first-ever, limited edition capsule collection: Pizza Hut Tastewear.

Created in response to pizza lovers’ demand, the collection showcases Pizza Hut’s hot take on sizzling streetwear items like track suits and slides with designs inspired by the iconic Pizza Hut red roof, checkered tablecloths and Tiffany-style lamps.

The Pizza Hut Tastewear collection marks the first of many Hut Shop drops offered exclusively through the new PizzaHutShop.com.

“We’re so excited to give our biggest fans a chance to show off their pizza love through fun, trending streetwear-inspired pieces that are still classically Pizza Hut,” says Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “From the bejeweled pepperoni chain to the classic red cups, our team thoughtfully crafted the details to give fans nationwide a fresh way to show off their Pizza Hut love."

Our piping hot Pizza Hut Tastewear collection includes:

The Track Suit: The true pizza de résistance of our Tastewear collection. Just as crisp as our Original Pan® pizza, strutting around in this tracksuit will make you feel like a million pepperonis. ($99.99)

The Pizza Slides: These slides are comfy enough to pair with your favorite PJs and stylish enough to wear for a picnic at the park. ($24.99)

The Pizza Chain: Golden colored crust. Bejeweled pepperonis. This swingin’ slice lets you keep your favorite food close to your heart at all times. If you’re not eating pizza, you might as well be wearing it. ($19.99)

The Tiffany Lamp T-Shirt: Inspired by the lamp that lit oh-so-many family dinners and youth sports team parties, this classic tee is practically begging for pizza sauce to be spilled on it. Pie dye, anyone? ($15.99)

The Red Cups: If you know, you know. Those red cups that forever changed your childhood have inspired this new set of four for a sip of nostalgia. An ice-cold drink just hits different in one of these. ($9.99)

Pizza Hut Tastewear is now available nationwide for purchase online at PizzaHutShop.com for a limited time while supplies last. Prices not inclusive of tax and shipping.

Pizza Hut Tastewear marks the latest iteration of Pizza Hut’s newly launched Newstalgia campaign, which brings to life iconic elements people love most about the brand in modern and relevant ways. The entire collection is inspired by the outfits worn by the face of the campaign, actor and comedian Craig Robinson, throughout the campaign’s spots that feature classic features of Pizza Hut’s original dine in restaurants, like the tabletop arcade games and Tiffany-style lamps.