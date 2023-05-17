Pizza Hut to Offer Free Personal Pan Pizzas

Starting May 19, Pizza Hut will offer a new deal to its guests in the form of a Personal Pan Pizza Party. For a limited time only, guests can receive a free 1-topping, personal pan pizza with the purchase of any menu priced medium or large pizza. While there is nothing better than a pizza party with your crew, Pizza Hut knows that sometimes you just want to personalize and indulge in your very own Personal Pan Pizza.

This new offer is available starting May 19 for a limited time only at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, online and in the Pizza Hut app.