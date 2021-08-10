Pizza Hut Partners with Beyond Meat to Offer Plant-Based Pepperoni

Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat have reunited, and it tastes so good. The two innovation leaders are entering another milestone in their partnership with the debut of Beyond Pepperoni, a delicious plant-based version of Pizza Hut’s No. 1 selling pizza topping, and a first for both brands. Beginning today, the Beyond Pepperoni Pizza will be available as a test in nearly 70 locations across five U.S. markets for a limited time, only at Pizza Hut.

Crisped and seasoned to savory perfection, Beyond Pepperoni delivers just the right amount of subtle heat and offers the same experience and taste of Pizza Hut’s classic pepperoni, now with the added benefits of plant-based protein. Beyond Pepperoni was co-developed by Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut’s culinary teams and is made from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice, with no GMOs, soy, gluten, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. As part of its ongoing partnership with Beyond Meat, Pizza Hut is doubling down on innovation and catering to evolving preferences through exciting, diverse protein options.

“Pizza Hut’s new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza delivers the same iconic taste as our original pepperoni that fans know and love,” says Georgeanne Erickson, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut. “With this new plant-based option, we’re giving customers more choices and more reasons to love Pizza Hut.”

“We know there is strong consumer demand for pepperoni, and we’re thrilled to unveil a game-changing plant-based pepperoni topping as the next chapter in our innovation-focused partnership with Pizza Hut,” says Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’re confident fans will love Beyond Pepperoni as it delivers the crisped edges and savory flavor profile of Pizza Hut’s classic pepperoni with the added benefits of plant-based meat.”

For a taste that’s Beyond Belief, pizza lovers can try the new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza on any of their favorite crusts, including the innovation icons, Original Stuffed Crust and Original Pan crusts, at nearly 70 Pizza Hut locations in five cities: Albany, New York; Columbus and Macon, Georgia; Houston, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Beyond Pepperoni Pizza is available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat are committed to making plant-based protein more accessible to pizza lovers everywhere and hope to bring the new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza to more Pizza Hut locations in the future. The partnership between Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat is part of Yum! Brands’ strategic partnership to co-create craveable and innovative plant-based protein menu items. Together, the two leaders in their respective categories have launched delicious plant-based meat toppings in the U.S., Canada, Belgium and Puerto Rico.