Pizza Hut Provides Recipes Behind Secret Menu

Pizza Lovers have enjoyed the iconic flavors and combos available on Pizza Hut’s menu for decades, but real fans have been mixing and matching just as long to unlock an equally legendary “Secret Menu.”
Below, for the first time ever, you can find the inside scoop on four of The Hut’s hidden gems:
- Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza:
- Ingredients:
- BBQ Chicken Pizza without chicken
- 1 order of Honey BBQ Boneless Wings
- Side of ranch
- Steps: Step 1: Order pizza. Step 2: Top with wings. Step 3: Drizzle with ranch (in a cool, swirly pattern!) Step 4: Do a happy pizza dance!
- Garlic Buffalo Sliders:
- Ingredients:
- 1 order of breadsticks
- 1 order of Buffalo Boneless Wings
- Side of blue cheese
- Steps: Step 1: Slice breadsticks longways. Step 2: Slice again into little squares. Step 3: Insert a boneless wing and drizzle with blue cheese. Step 4: Ta-da!
- Buffalo Cheese Sticks:
- Ingredients:
- 1 order of Cheese Sticks
- Grilled chicken topping
- 1/2 cup mozzarella
- 1/2 cup cheddar
- Side of buffalo sauce
- Side of ranch
- Steps: Step 1: Top breadsticks with chicken & cheese. Step 2: Bake at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes. Step 3: Drizzle with buffalo sauce & ranch. Step 4: Feast!
- La-Za-Gna:
- Ingredients:
- 1 cheese pizza
- 1 order of Meaty Marinara Pasta
- 1/2 cup mozzarella
- Steps: Step 1: Layer pizza with pasta bake. Step 2: Top with cheese. Step 3: Bake at 350 degrees for 3-4 minutes. Step 4: Chef’s Kiss
