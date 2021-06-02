Pizza Hut Revives The Edge Pizza

Pizza Hut, known for pioneering pizza innovation is bringing back one of its most iconic, handcrafted pizzas just in time for summer - The Edge. The Edge is a premium thin-crust pizza packed with toppings all the way to the edge – leaving no room for traditional crust and making every bite the best bite. The handcrafted pizza is perfectly balanced with a touch of sweetness from the signature tomato sauce and the savory flavors of the loaded toppings and exclusive, unique, garlic and herb seasoning ONLY available on The Edge.

The Edge uses Thin 'N Crispy dough, the first type of dough ever used when Pizza Hut opened its doors in 1958. The Edge was first released in 1997 and is considered a "tavern-style" pizza because it's cut into 16 squares and comes on a cracker-thin crust that has a noticeable crunch and is sturdy enough to hold ALL the toppings, getting you optimal flavor in every bite. The combo of the toppings, thin, crispy, light crust and shareable square pieces makes it the perfect pizza for patio season.

The iconic Edge pizza comes in four distinct recipes:

The Ultimate is packed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and Roma tomatoes

"The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back. Anyone who loves thin crust pizzas loaded with toppings will love the Edge," says David Graves, general manager, Pizza Hut. "The bold flavor and aroma of the Edge Seasoning will instantly transport you back to a Pizza Hut."