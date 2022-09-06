Pizza Hut's Detroit-Style Pizza Returns Again

Starting Tuesday, Sep. 6th, Detroit-Style Pizza is returning to Pizza Hut menus nationwide for a limited time.

Due to the success of the initial launch in early 2021 and the reintroduction last summer – as well as strong demand to see it return – Pizza Hut is listening to pizza lovers and bringing it back to menus for a third run.

And this time it arrives with a soundtrack fit for the return of an icon. Pizza Hut partnered with TikTok star Jon Moss (@jonmosslol) to create a song celebrating Detroit-Style Pizza, making it the first menu item to have its own anthem. On Sep. 6th at 7am ET, fans will be able to hear the new song, titled “Pizza Hut Anthem,” on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Detroit-Style is a rectangular deep-dish pizza with a thick, crispy crust edge, layered with toppings and cheese all the way to the edge and finished with premium vine-ripened tomato sauce on top. The handcrafted, signature pizza is available in four recipes starting at $11.99: