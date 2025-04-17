&pizza just dropped a new combo meal that’s sent some serious shockwaves across the various fronts of the value war. For just $7, guests can pair a half cheese pie, plus one topping and drizzle, with a drink – a deal that will surely have the hungry bypassing the drive-thru for what could be their new lunchtime ritual.

With uncertainty forcing consumers to be a bit tighter with their budgets, many brands have scrambled to cut corners on quality to check the value box – not &pizza. Delivering big flavor without the big price tag, the new combo meal will reset the de facto standard on lunch and will be available from open until 4 PM daily at all &pizza locations which can be found by visiting andpizza.com/andpizza-locations.

“Quick bites are becoming the norm, especially when guests are on a time crunch and need to maximize that lunch hour,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “So, we figured we’d help them out and wanted to make sure that if they were running out to grab something, that they had enough of a reason to skip the drive-thru window. At just $7, our new half pie and drink combo is one hell of a deal and will guarantee that you’ll return to your desk satisfied and not regretting another burger and fries decision.”

Also making their menu debut are &pizza’s new Lemon Pie Knots. Built on the brand’s irresistible and legendary dough, these sweet knots are sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with Bavarian cream and a sweet and zesty lemon glaze. The Lemon Pie Knots are available now while supplies last, for $5.99.

&pizza is pizza's future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not 'Big Pizza,' and proud to be so.

Fans can download the app or visit https://andpizza.com/loyalty-program to start stacking their &coins.

*Price and participation may vary by location.