Pizza Ranch Chooses POS Platform Revel Systems

Revel Systems, the market leading cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced that Pizza Ranch is deploying Revel Enterprise chain wide to drive increased revenue across all of its ordering channels and better manage its hybrid business model. Revel Enterprise, the leading cloud platform for pizzerias, includes multiple enterprise applications that meet the needs of large chains such as a POS, integrated payment processing, kitchen management, delivery and more. With more than 225 franchised locations in fifteen states, Pizza Ranch is the largest, most recognized pizza chain in the Midwest.

“Pizza Ranch offers our customers several different ways to enjoy our food both on and off premises, and Revel Enterprise provides the flexibility necessary to better manage those channels to drive growth,” says Jon Moss, senior vice president and chief brand officer, Pizza Ranch. “Additionally, by moving from our legacy POS to a cloud solution like Revel Enterprise we also dramatically lowered our total cost of ownership while at the same time gaining flexibility for the future.”

Pizza Ranch is using Revel Delivery XT—the POS platform’s native delivery management solution—to operate its in-house delivery operation and fleet of delivery drivers. This enables Pizza Ranch to retain full profits on every order and control the customer experience from start to finish. Delivery XT offers live tracking for customers without having to use a third party application and provides communications through email and text messaging. The solution also provides analytics and reporting so Pizza Ranch can continually optimize their delivery operations.

All orders Pizza Ranch receives are routed to the Revel kitchen display system (KDS), creating a fully integrated order fulfillment process. The result will be a better customer experience, with orders that are completed quickly and accurately.

Pizza Ranch also elected to use Revel Advantage, Revel’s in-house payment processing solution that seamlessly integrates with Revel Enterprise to provide a complete POS and payments offering.

“Revel Enterprise is a flexible platform that includes unique capabilities to meet the specific needs of pizzerias such as multiple delivery solutions, the ability to manage complex and custom orders, and advanced kitchen management,” said Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer, Revel Systems. “We are extremely excited that a large, growing chain like Pizza Ranch chose Revel Enterprise, as it demonstrates we are delivering solutions that meet the needs of prominent national brands.”

An open API is a major factor in making it easy for restaurants to customize their platform and service offerings to fit the needs of their business and their guests. Utilizing Revel’s open API, Pizza Ranch has integrated third-party solutions for loyalty, gift cards, text communications, and third-party delivery aggregation, as well its native e-commerce solution.

Continued Moss, “One of the primary reasons we selected Revel was due to its open API, which gives us the flexibility we need to implement a solution that meets our specific business requirements and delivers the memorable experience our guests expect.”

Pizza Ranch adds to the extensive list of large restaurant chains selecting Revel Enterprise, including: The Halal Guys, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Sajj Mediterranean, Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, FAT Brands, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Kung Fu Tea, Teriyaki Madness, Focus Brands, Lou Malnati’s, Erbert & Gerbert’s and more.