This Saturday, &pizza just debuted a new offering, one that shows what’s possible when a bunch of mad scientists that aren’t afraid to think outside the box run the test kitchen. Originally served up as an April Fools’ joke, the Za’co was never meant to be real, but it set social media on fire and guests demanded it, so &pizza felt obliged to make it a reality. Available starting May 3 through May 5, or while supplies last, the Za’co will be served only at five select &pizza locations across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Philadelphia.

Three days; three Za’cos for just $4.99. That’s the game plan, and limited to just five &pizza locations, the exclusivity is very real. The &pizza locations participating in the Za’co exclusive are those at Barracks Row (Washington, D.C.), Woodbridge, VA, Arlington, VA, Fed Hill (Baltimore, MD), and Rittenhouse (Philadelphia, PA). A full list of &pizza locations can be found by visiting andpizza.com/andpizza-locations.

The Za’cos are literal flavor explosions, and boasting the same high-quality ingredients used across the &pizza menu, the experience will be impossible to match, especially at under $5. Guests will chose a flight of three Za’cos, in any flavor combination they like, including two inspired by some menu staples and a limited time pie (LTP) which was one of the most popular the brand ever concocted:

The Dirty Bird: Fire and ice in your mouth. Creamy parm-romano sauce and juicy chicken get a kick from jalapenos, and tangy buffalo sauce, balanced by cool ranch, and blue cheese.

Fire and ice in your mouth. Creamy parm-romano sauce and juicy chicken get a kick from jalapenos, and tangy buffalo sauce, balanced by cool ranch, and blue cheese. American Honey: Sweet, spicy, savory chaos. Cup-and-char pepperoni and fresh mozzarella tango with spicy tomato sauce, tangy goat cheese, crisp arugula, and a drizzle of hot honey and dusting of red pepper flakes.

Sweet, spicy, savory chaos. Cup-and-char pepperoni and fresh mozzarella tango with spicy tomato sauce, tangy goat cheese, crisp arugula, and a drizzle of hot honey and dusting of red pepper flakes. Elote Loco: Corn on pizza? Yeah, &pizza went there. It’s a crazy addictive mix of fire-roasted corn, grilled onion and elote sauce on a Za’co.

“The other guys do boring pizza quite well,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “When it comes to the stuff we come up with here at &pizza, the crazier it is, the better chance it has of making the menu. Za’cos were simply an April Fool’s joke, but relentless messages across all our socials begging us to make it happen teed up the ultimate ‘hold my beer’ moment for our director of culinary. Fast forward a few weeks later, and here we are. We also know that the super exclusivity of the Za’co may bother some guests, so we’re going to soften that blow by bringing back the goat of pizzas – the Elote Loco – at all locations. You’re welcome.”

Legendary Pie Makes its Return

One of the most popular pies ever introduced by &pizza, the Elote Loco broke the rulebook when it was first introduced as part of the brand’s evolving LTP lineup in 2024. Deconstructing Mexican Street Corn and marrying those flavors on &pizza’s legendary dough infatuated guests, who have been championing the Elote Loco’s return ever since it departed menus. It’s back, it’s bold, and will be available starting May 5 for a limited time, or while supplies last, for a suggested price of $12.99.

&pizza is pizza’s future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not ‘Big Pizza,’ and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.

Ready for a taste? Join &pizza’s rewards club to unlock members-only deals, VIP events, swag and more. Fans can download the app or visit https://andpizza.com/loyalty-program to start stacking their &coins.