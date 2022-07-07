PJ's Coffee Releases Pralines & Cream Drinks for Limited Time

The sun is beating down outside, and there’s nothing more refreshing than cooling off this summer with an ice-cold taste of the South at PJ’s Coffee.

All Southerners love their pralines, so PJ’s Coffee is sharing that unique flavor with a fan favorite and a delicious new take on that classic this summer. All guests are invited to beat the heat with a Pralines & Cream Iced Latte or a new Pralines & Cream Granita at their local coffeehouse available now through Aug. 31.

“We believe everyone is going to spread the love that New Orleans and the rest of the South has for pralines with these exclusive drink offerings at PJ’s,” says VP of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “It’s been an extremely hot summer across the country, so what better way to cool off than by sipping a sweet Pralines & Cream Granita or iced latte?”

For a limited time, guests can enjoy the Pralines & Cream Granita starting at $4.20 or the Pralines & Cream Iced Latte starting at $3.95. The new Granita combines frozen crystals of Cold Brew Espresso, Simple Syrup, Milk and the flavors of pralines as they converge into a frosty heat-quenching coffee beverage. The iced latte version is a silky Southern confection of buttery brown sugar, where pecans join forces with PJ’s full-bodied Espresso Dolce and chilled milk of choice, creating a delicate beverage sure to delight any tastebuds.