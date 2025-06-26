PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is proud to announce the soft opening of its newest location in the Greater Houston area, located at 1021 Lake Olympia Parkway, within the Commons at Lake Olympia shopping center. The new store will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

This marks the ninth PJ’s Coffee in the Greater Houston area, continuing the beloved brand’s expansion across Texas. Known for its small-batch roasted coffee, southern hospitality, and iconic beignets, PJ’s Coffee brings a taste of New Orleans to the heart of Missouri City.

To celebrate its grand arrival, PJ’s Coffee is offering a variety of soft opening specials. On Tuesday, July 1st, guests will receive a free beignet with any purchase. Throughout the soft opening week, coffee lovers can enjoy a buy one, get one 50% off deal on all hot or iced coffee. In appreciation of local heroes, PJ’s Coffee will also offer an ongoing 10% discount to teachers, students, healthcare workers, first responders, veterans, active military, and law enforcement.

The new PJ’s Coffee location will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30am-7:30pm, Saturday from 6am-7pm & Sunday from 6am-6:30pm, offering early risers and weekend visitors a cozy spot for their full menu of espresso-based beverages, iced drinks, cold brew, breakfast pastries, and the brand’s famous beignets made fresh daily. Follow @PJsCoffeeMissouriCityTX on social media for this location’s grand opening announcement and promotions, plus a peek at your new favorite spot for coffee, community, and comfort.