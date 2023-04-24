Plant-Based Concept Underground Burger Plans Month-Long Celebration for National Burger Month

Underground Burger, a leading plant-based burger concept operating inside Tacotarian North Park, San Diego and Blue Diamond, Las Vegas, announced a month-long celebration in honor of National Burger Month and National Burger Day. With a reputation for serving delicious, saucy, and crave-worthy burgers, Underground Burger is the go-to spot for anyone looking to indulge in mouthwatering plant-based, elevated fast-food. While Underground Burger began as a hidden hotspot for those in the know, it has now become a popular option for people looking for a juicy burger sans the meat.

They are excited to share the news of their exclusive offers, available throughout May, in honor of National Burger Month. All month long, customers can enjoy $3 off any Burger Combo by using the code BURGERMONTH, either in store or online. This deal makes it easier than ever to savor the unique flavors that Underground Burger has to offer, accompanied by their scrumptious loaded fries, tots, and shakes. If you’ve considered swapping one of your burgers for one made from plants, now is the time!

In addition to the month-long promotion, Underground Burger will be hosting a National Burger Day special on May 28th. On this day, customers can enjoy their delectable classic plant-based burgers for just $9. This limited-time offer provides the perfect opportunity for both regulars and newcomers to experience the incredible taste of Underground Burger's creations.

Underground Burger's mission is to provide tasty and satisfying plant-based options that appeal to a wide range of customers, from vegans and vegetarians to even the most committed meat-lovers. Using a proprietary blend of impossible meat, mushrooms and spices, Underground Burger has successfully crafted a menu that is not only delicious but also environmentally friendly and cruelty-free.

"At Underground Burger, we believe that everyone deserves a delicious, plant-based burger experience. Our National Burger Month promotions are our way of sharing the love and inviting more people to discover the incredible taste of our burgers.” says the Underground Team.