Pokemoto Opens Two Stores in Connecticut

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, announced that it has opened two new locations in Connecticut, the market of origin for the brand. Berlin, Connecticut and Guilford, Connecticut both recently opened bringing the number of Pokemoto locations in Connecticut to 18 (13 open and 5 franchise locations coming soon). With these two Connecticut openings, Pokemoto now has 29 currently open locations and an additional 45 franchise locations sold but not yet opened covering 16 states. Pokemoto remains the largest Hawaiian Poke chain in the Connecticut market today.

Dave Monk, an Area Director and franchise operator of the Berlin, Connecticut Pokemoto commented “the Connecticut market, specifically New Haven and Hartford counties, are excellent areas for the brand. They draw in our target audience with all of the local amenities and dining options. We already have brand recognition in the market from our existing Pokemoto locations so people know what they’re in for when they see our Pokemoto logo go up on a building.”

Located at 224 Berlin Turnpike in Berlin, Connecticut and 1065 Boston Road in Guilford, Connecticut both Pokemoto locations offer up bowls, salads, burritos, fruit and milk boba teas, hand-held musubis and more via dine-in, takeout and 3rd party online ordering. Both franchise owners have opened additional Pokemoto locations so the openings were familiar and seamless. Both the Berlin and Guilford Pokemotos opened just in time to participate in the brand’s newest limited time offers – the Musubi Bowl and hand-held Musubis made with SPAM classic!

“We’re proud to remain the top poke player in the Connecticut market with the new Berlin and Guilford locations bringing our open location count to thirteen for the state of Connecticut. We also have five additional franchise locations coming soon to the Connecticut market – 18 locations in total when looking at coming soon and open locations combined,” says Michael Roper, CEO. He continued, “Our development, operations and marketing teams work one-on-one with our franchise partners to guide them through the Pokemoto sales cycle all the way through opening and beyond. Just last week we announced entering two new states, Texas and New York bringing our total state count to 16 states for Pokemoto. Our smaller footprint, ease of operations and quick linear service model are what attract entrepreneurs to our unique concept. We’re very encouraged by our recent growth announcements and look forward to sharing more news as it becomes available!”

The Pokemoto franchise model generates up to $25,000 per unit for the initial franchise fee, when the agreement is signed while also providing up to 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The typical franchise agreement is for 10 years with a 5 year renewal option. The Company does allow, in certain instances, for discounted fees for multi-unit or special agreements.