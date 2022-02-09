Pokeworks Expands Presence in Massachusetts

Pokeworks, the nation’s largest and leading poke brand, announced today the opening of its newest Boston location that is situated inside the Faneuil Hall Marketplace. The restaurant officially opened to the Boston community on February 1, marking the fourth Pokeworks restaurant in Massachusetts.

Pokeworks is known for serving only the highest quality sashimi grade sustainable fish, proteins, freshly cut veggies and hand-crafted sauces. In addition, the brand’s innovative Poke Your Way menu allows for complete customization of indulgent and mindful food options, including gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, nut-free and raw.

Leading operations of the new restaurant is existing multi-unit operator Jason Sugarman and his business partners, who currently own five Pokeworks locations with Massachusetts sites in Somerville, Longwood and in the heart of the Harvard Square, as well as in Burlington, Vt. and Providence, R.I. Sugarman was first introduced to Pokeworks when his father, a restaurant developer since 1986, was looking to diversify with a strong concept.

“It has truly been incredible to see the anticipating excitement and positive responses coming from communities across metro Boston as we’ve strived to make Pokeworks the go-to poke concept across Massachusetts,” says Sugarman. “Since joining Pokeworks in 2018, I’m extremely proud to see how far the brand has come and to have contributed to its rapidly expanding growth. As we open our sixth location, we’re thrilled to be bringing Pokeworks’ fresh and healthy meal options to Faneuil Hall for visiting shoppers and working professionals to enjoy both in the food court and on-the-go.”

Growing up in the restaurant industry, Sugarman, his family and their business partners have built an impressive portfolio of restaurant concepts throughout the past few decades. Currently their ownership group has experience with more than 25 restaurants across multiple brands, such as Johnny Rockets, Sugar Factory, Asia Grille and more.

“The Sugarmans and their business partners continue to impress with their unwavering commitment to Pokeworks’ statewide development, and we couldn’t be more excited for them to be expanding their location count further in the Boston area,” says Pokeworks Chief Development Officer Larry Sidoti. “Faneuil Hall is a wonderful place to position Pokeworks, and we look forward to seeing the buzzing community’s reaction to our brand and supporting the team’s growth as they embrace this exciting new milestone.”