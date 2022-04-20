Pollo Campero Introduces New Grilled Chicken Nuggets

There’s a new grilled chicken nugget in town that brings variety and spice to the category from Guatemalan-born Pollo Campero: introducing new Grilled Camperitos, the 100% white meat grilled chicken nuggets marinated in a unique blend of Peruvian and citrus spices for big, unbeatable flavor.

Available now, Grilled Camperitos are offered in 6- and 9-count meals with a choice of nine unique sides that include Corn Salad, Campero Beans, Yuca Fries or Sweet Plantains. A 30-count option for group dining is also available, and for a limited time, guests can buy one individual Grilled Camperitos meal and get another for free or add a 6-count order of Grilled Camperitos to any Pollo Campero meal for just $3. Both specials can only be found on the Campero app or at order.campero.com.

Grilled Camperitos join Pollo Campero’s famously flavorful menu of thoughtfully prepared, slow-marinated grilled chicken, fried chicken and fresh sides that consumers can feel great about enjoying with their family and friends.

“The Pollo Campero menu is rooted in family recipes that have been passed down for over 50 years, and with our new Grilled Camperitos, we continue to bring innovative, delicious and diverse menu items that everyone will love,” says Pollo Campero Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Luis Javier Rodas. “More flavorful than any other grilled nugget on the market, we are confident that the new Grilled Camperitos will satisfy every palate and will soon become a fan favorite.”

For additional flavor, Grilled Camperitos can be ordered with a choice of dipping sauces including Signature Campero, Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard, Avocado Ranch or Frank’s RedHot Sweet Chili.