Pollo Tropical Teams with World Central Kitchen to Support Ukrainian Refugee Relief Initiatives

Pollo Tropical announced that it is partnering with Chef José Andres’ charitable foundation, World Central Kitchen, to support relief efforts in and around Ukraine. The brand is pledging a dollar donation to the relief effort for every Pollo Tropical Original Family Meal purchased at any of their 138 company-owned locations from today through March 18th.

“Our Pollo Tropical family is committed to helping the relief efforts for the Ukrainian refugees by providing Chef José Andres with funds needed to help feed the families affected,” says Richard Stockinger, Chief Executive Officer and president of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.

World Central Kitchen is currently serving hundreds of thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families in various cities within the Ukraine, as well as at multiple border crossings.