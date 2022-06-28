Popeyes to Give Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on Fridays through Grubhub

Each Friday in June, July, and August all Grubhub diners can receive a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich and free delivery on orders $20 or more. The promo will be automatically applied at checkout, no code required.

The Free Sandwich Fridays special promotion is back after a successful run last summer, when diners redeemed enough free sandwiches to feed everyone in Portage City, MI.

How to redeem:

Simply select a qualifying menu item prior to checkout. Discount will automatically apply at checkout on a qualifying order (no promo code required). The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is not eligible for this promotion.

Order minimum: $20

End date: August 26