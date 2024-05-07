Popeyes is once again expanding its chicken sandwich platform with its latest culinary innovation that is sure to elevate your lunch: the new Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate this new offering, Popeyes is launching a new Lunch Money FUNds promotion – dropping lunch money into guests’ rewards accounts for a free Chicken Sandwich to ensure fun is infused back into lunch.

The brand also tapped SaxKixAve, a New Orleans hip-hop duo comprised of rapper Alfred Banks and Grammy-nominated saxophonist Albert Allenback, to create a “Bring Back Lunch” anthem. Rooted in the same Louisiana heritage as Popeyes, the duo has released the anthem on TikTok to inspire no more sad lunch and promote the brand’s new free sandwich deal.

Featuring a new sweet and tangy Golden BBQ sauce, this sandwich transforms lunchtime from mundane to magnificent. Prepared with buttermilk-battered, all-white meat chicken breast, smothered in our irresistible Golden BBQ sauce, and served on a buttery-toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles, the latest sandwich innovation from Popeye is sure to amp-up your lunch hour. Guests can also customize their sandwich with optional add-ons including a slice of Havarti cheese and Applewood smoked bacon.

The Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich is available starting May 7th at participating Popeyes locations nationwide.