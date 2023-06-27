    Popeyes to Offer BOGO Chicken Sandwich Deal

    Industry News | June 27, 2023

    This year, Popeyes is celebrating the holidays with a BOGO offer that is too good to resist. 

    Starting on June 29 through July 9, fried chicken lovers can buy any Chicken Sandwich combo (Classic, Spicy, Blackened, Bacon & Cheese) and get any a la carte Chicken Sandwich for free when ordering on the Popeyes app or online. 

    Also starting July 3 through July 9 while supplies last, guests can score the same deal when ordering on DoorDash.

     

