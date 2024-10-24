From October 28th through November 10th, sandwich lovers can score a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with any $10 minimum purchase through the Popeyes app for mobile order pick-up and delivery. Options for a free sandwich include: new Ghost Pepper, Classic, and Spicy.

This new promotion is a great option for guests looking to try the newest addition to the Popeyes sandwich platform, the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich, featuring a crispy, all-white meat chicken breast buttermilk-battered to perfection, served on a butter-toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles, and topped with chili-infused Ghost Pepper Sauce. Whatever you’re craving, Popeyes has a variety of Chicken Sandwiches that are sure to satisfy!