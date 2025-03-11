Port of Subs, the celebrated 50-year legacy sandwich brand driving nationwide expansion, proudly announces its latest development deal to expand its footprint across Arizona. Spearheading this initiative are seasoned franchisees and business leaders Heather and Lee Kroll who have secured the rights to develop 50 Port of Subs locations across the state.

With a deep-rooted background in franchising and business operations, the duo brings decades of experience to this venture. Heather, an experienced entrepreneur, previously managed a portfolio of Supercuts locations before expanding into restaurant ownership with several Rosati’s Pizza locations. Lee has an extensive corporate career holding leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and IBM before transitioning into franchise ownership. Together, their leadership skills and commitment to operational excellence further position them for ownership with Port of Subs.

“Port of Subs stood out to us for our next venue for its commitment to quality and the growth potential it presented,” said Heather. “Having owned and operated other franchise brands, we know firsthand how valuable it is to have a franchisor that provides guidance every step of the way, and the Port of Subs team exemplifies that. Port of Subs is a perfect fit for our next chapter in franchising, and we’re looking forward to introducing more Arizona communities to this great brand.”

Their development strategy targets key areas across Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Scottsdale, San Tan Valley, and more,adding to the brand’s existing footprint of 10+ stores already open within the state.

“Expanding our presence in Arizona with seasoned franchisees like Heather and Lee is a great reflection of the momentum fueling Port of Subs’ growth,” said Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “The Krolls’ proven track record as multi-unit operators, paired with their commitment to community engagement truly make them the ideal partners to lead our continued expansion in Arizona. We are excited to see their impact as they introduce Port of Subs to more customers across the state and grow our West Coast presence.”

Known as your neighborhood sandwich shop, Port of Subs has been bringing people together since 1972. Today, Port of Subs has established itself as a leading sandwich franchise. Backed by Area 15 Ventures and its visionary leader, RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger, the brand is driving nationwide growth for the first time in its 50-year legacy. With more than 250 new units in development, the demand for Port of Subs solidifies the draw of its rich history and stellar business model.

This expansion in Arizona is a milestone for Port of Subs as the brand strengthens its presence on the Southwest and brings its celebrated menu and customer-centric approach to the nation’s capital.