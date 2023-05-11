Potbelly Cookies to Peak on May 15

Cravings for freshly baked Potbelly Cookies will peak on National Chocolate Chip Day. On Monday, May 15, Potbelly is providing all Perks members a free cookie with the purchase of any entrée (sandwich, soup, salad or Pick Your Pair). The sweet treat offer will be available in shop, online or through the Potbelly app.

A decadent national day like no other, Potbelly has three signature cookies that celebrate the chocolate chip: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie and the Dream Bar.

Plus, cookies featuring chocolate chips are not celebrating their big day alone … the free cookie offer applies to the brand’s Sugar Cookie and seasonal Lemon Cheesecake Cookie too. All cookies are baked in-shop daily.

Additionally, new fans who download the app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks rewards account earn a free sandwich after their first purchase. Fans must be a Perks member to receive the National Chocolate Chip Day promotion.