Potbelly Offering Double Rewards on National Coffee Day

Potbelly fans have the opportunity to “shake and wake” up to double rewards points on National Coffee Day.

Starting on Friday, September 29 (National Coffee Day) through Sunday, October 1, Potbelly is offering double points for Perks members with any purchase that includes a Cold Brew Shake. Members can take advantage of this limited-time double points offer by ordering through Potbelly.com, the Potbelly app or by scanning their app.

Featuring cold-brewed Arabica coffee combined with hand-dipped vanilla ice cream, this Cold Brew Shake is the perfect tasty treat.

New fans who download the Potbelly app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks reward account earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.